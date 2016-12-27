Locals call for pedestrian safety after death on Maybank Hwy.

A woman struck and killed crossing Maybank Hwy. Tuesday is not the first to get hit on the high-traffic road. One James Island woman said she was was hit back in Oct and said improvements must be done for safety's sake.

“[I] saw the car coming and kinda pivoted into the road,” Kalen Baker, said. “[it] nailed me, never hit the breaks, never anything until after the fact."



Baker was leaving a Halloween church festival Oct 31, crossing Maybank Highway near Woodland Shores Rd., when she said she was hit by a car.



"There's a crosswalk going across Woodland Shores this way but not going across Maybank,” Baker said. “It was clear there was nobody in sight when we crossed, people just fly around that corner,” Baker said, “and it's not well lit, it's very dark.”



Baker was given a jaywalking ticket and said she is now in physical therapy. Less than a quarter mile down Maybank, another woman was struck by a car while crossing the highway Monday night. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the woman was heading to her parked car on Stefan Dr. at 9 p.m. yesterday when she was hit by an SUV. She was taken to MUSC where she was pronounced dead.



"That could have been me,” Baker said. “It's scary, and there's something that needs to be done. I know jaywalking is illegal and all that but there are circumstances where how am I supposed to get to my car over there."



In fact, cars were double parked at Terrace Center Tuesday, as drivers circled looking for spaces. Employees said the day after Christmas was exceptionally busy.



"There's a lot of people moving here,” Paul Huck, Baker’s fiancée, said. “There's not really anywhere to park anymore in general."



Employees at Terrace Center said during peak holiday hours, people sometimes park across Maybank Hwy at the empty lot on Stefan Dr. Baker said change is needed to keep pedestrians safe.



"Some kind of signs, some kind of lighting, something needs to be done,” Baker said.



