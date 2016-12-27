Quantcast

Lanes opened after accident closes two lanes on I-26 WB, exit 20 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lanes opened after accident closes two lanes on I-26 WB, exit 209

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Lanes are back open after an accident prompted two lanes to close on Interstate 26 westbound.

The accident was near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit, exit number 209.

The two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT.

SCDOT cameras show heavy traffic in the area for miles.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly