Lanes opened after accident closes two lanes on I-26 WB, exit 209

Lanes are back open after an accident prompted two lanes to close on Interstate 26 westbound.

The accident was near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit, exit number 209.

CLEARED: Collision; I-26 WB, at Exit209.| 6:24P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) December 27, 2016

The two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT.

SCDOT cameras show heavy traffic in the area for miles.

Update: Collision; I-26 WB: at Exit209, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:45PM.| 5:56P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) December 27, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.