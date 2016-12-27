South Carolina destroys Lander 90-62

Rakym Felder scored a career-high 20 points and Maik Kotsar had his first double-double as South Carolina blew out Division II Lander 90-62 Tuesday night.



Felder, the freshman guard, hit five of six 3-pointers in the opening half as the Gamecocks (10-2) used a 29-3 start to pull away from the overmatched Bearcats (3-7).



Kotsar, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward, finished with 10 points and a career-best 11 rebounds. It was a welcome result for South Carolina, which fell out of the rankings this week by losing two of its last three including a hard-fought, 62-60 loss at home to rival Clemson last Wednesday night.



Felder surpassed his previous best of 11, set two games ago in a win at South Florida. P.J. Dozier scored 15 points for the Gamecocks, which ended a run of five straight games with 20 points or more.



JR Washington led Lander with 16 points.