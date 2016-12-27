Tuesday high school basketball scores 12-27

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Roundball Classic
Berkmar 60, Wando 44
Burlington Christian, N.C. 53, Northwood Academy 38
Etowah, Ga. 49, Goose Creek 36
West Ashley 68, Charleston Collegiate 56
Colleton County 43, Edisto 40
Druid Hills, Ga. 51, Cross 29
Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 70, Pinewood Prep 69
Greater Atlanta Christian 67, James Island 40
Porter-Gaud 73, North Charleston 43
Modie Risher Classic
First Baptist 81, White Knoll 67
Burke 67, St. John's 57
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Holy Innocents', Ga. 47, Northwood Academy 41
Cane Bay 36, Pinewood Prep 30
Academic Magnet 38, Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 15
Palmetto Christian Academy 58, St. John's 16
Beaufort 61, West Oak 38
Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 59, Whale Branch 14
Packer Academy, N.Y. 45, Porter-Gaud 38
Preston, W.Va. 64, Burke 33
