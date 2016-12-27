Quantcast

Tuesday high school basketball scores 12-27 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday high school basketball scores 12-27

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
BOYS' BASKETBALL   

Roundball Classic

Berkmar 60, Wando 44
    
Burlington Christian, N.C. 53, Northwood Academy 38

Etowah, Ga. 49, Goose Creek 36

West Ashley 68, Charleston Collegiate 56
    
Colleton County 43, Edisto 40
   
Druid Hills, Ga. 51, Cross 29

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 70, Pinewood Prep 69

Greater Atlanta Christian 67, James Island 40

Porter-Gaud 73, North Charleston 43

Modie Risher Classic

First Baptist 81, White Knoll 67

Burke 67, St. John's 57


   
GIRLS' BASKETBALL   
Holy Innocents', Ga. 47, Northwood Academy 41
 
Cane Bay 36, Pinewood Prep 30

Academic Magnet 38, Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 15
    
Palmetto Christian Academy 58, St. John's 16
 
Beaufort 61, West Oak 38

Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 59, Whale Branch 14
    
Packer Academy, N.Y. 45, Porter-Gaud 38
    
Preston, W.Va. 64, Burke 33

