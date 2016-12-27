Stingrays top Gladiators in OT

Rob Flick’s highlight-reel deke move got him around all three Atlanta Gladiators (12-13-4-1) on the ice during overtime in time to slip a backhand shot through the crease and into the net to give the South Carolina Stingrays (14-11-1-1) a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at the Infinite Energy Center.



Flick’s goal was his fourth point of the night to go along with three assists earned earlier in the game. Forwards Dylan Margonari and Steven McParland each scored twice during the contest for the Stingrays in the victory, while goaltender Parker Milner made 32 saves to earn the win.



Margonari kicked off the scoring with the only goal of the opening period at 6:23, moving down the right circle and beating Atlanta goaltender Kent Patterson with a wrist shot to put the Rays up 1-0. Assists on the strike were credited to both Flick and McParland.



South Carolina went up 2-0 on McParland’s first of the evening at 8:34 of the second when the forward banged home a loose puck in front of the Gladiator net. Flick made the play and earned the first assist, moving through the slot before centering the puck into the crease where it bounced out to the rookie. Defenseman Steve Weinstein was also credited with a second assist on the goal for SC.



But Atlanta got on the board and made it 2-1 when forward Cason Hohmann scored his first of two goals on the night at 11:54 of the middle period.



Margonari’s second strike put South Carolina back up by two just 20 seconds later at 12:14, putting in a hard-working effort at the side of the net to chip a puck by Patterson to make it 3-1. The goal ended Patterson’s night, as the Gladiators made a goaltending change in favor of Jay Williams. The starting netminder finished the night with 11 saves on 14 shots.



Hohmann’s second of the game less than two minutes after Margonari’s tally brought Atlanta right back within one at 3-2. The score held up into the second intermission.



The Gladiators took their first lead of the night in the third, scoring twice in the opening four minutes of the period. Thomas Frazee had his 11th of the season to even the game at 2:38 before Brock Higgs made it 4-3 seconds later at 3:40.



Looking down and out, McParland took matters into his own hands for the Stingrays, tying the game with an individual effort goal at 13:23 of the third. Taking a pass from forward Tim McGauley, who was given the only assist, McParland went coast-to-coast down the right wing before moving out in front of Williams and shooting for the five-hole. The Providence College grad’s eighth tally of the year evened the game at 4-4 and forced overtime.



Flick took over in the 3-on-3 extra session, scoring his 12th of the season at 1:41 to earn two points for the Stingrays. Defenseman Wade Epp had the lone assist on the marker for his third helper of the year.



The Gladiators outshot South Carolina 36-27 on the night, while both teams were held scoreless on the man-advantage during the game (South Carolina: 0-for-3, Atlanta: 0-for-5). Williams finished with 11 saves on 13 shots in the relief effort for Atlanta.



The Stingrays now continue on to Greenville for a matchup Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve battle with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m.