Reward for info offered after West Ashley cat shot by arrow; surgery set for Friday

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever shot a cat with an arrow in West Ashley.

The cat, "Goldie," was rescued by its owner's daughter and is being treated at Veterinary Specialty Care in Mount Pleasant.

A spokesperson with Coastal Pain Care said Thursday it is offering a $1,000 reward in the case. It also plans to offer a similar reward for information leading to an arrest in the apparent poisoning of three puppies in Darlington County, the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Mount Pleasant veterinary facility updated Goldie's condition Thursday afternoon.

"[Goldie] sustained a severely broken bone within his left forelimb, infection around the wound and possible nerve damage," the statement reads. "Goldie is currently in stable condition being treated for the infection."

The surgeon who is treating Goldie says the 6-year-old domestic shorthair is scheduled to have surgery Friday.

Dr. Mike Schlicksup said amputation may be an option if the fractures cannot be repaired successfully, but he said that has not been decided upon.

Schlicksup said they are consulting with the family as treatment continues.

Charleston police responded to the home of Carolyn Ricker, Goldie's owner, who said the cat ran into drain pipes near a ditch after being shot with a bow and arrow, according to an incident report. Ricker said she saw a bow protruding from the cat's leg, but police say the arrow fell out and was retrieved by Ricker's daughter who eventually got the cat out from under their home.

Police are examining the arrow for evidence, the report states.

Goldie suffered a half-inch wound, DeDe Tyler, who assisted the cat owner's daughter with the rescue, said.

"I can't believe people care this much," Ricker said.

Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said Thursday Goldie's medical bills will be paid for by Caitlyn’s Anti-Cruelty Fund, named in honor of the Staffordshire Terrier Mix found in 2015 with electrical tape wound so tightly around her muzzle that veterinarians initially feared most of her tongue would have to be amputated. Caitlyn made what one of her doctors described as a "really amazing" recovery and appeared in 2017's Charleston Animal Society calendar.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting of Goldie.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

