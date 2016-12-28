Deputies conducting safety checkpoints on New Year's Eve

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on New Year's Eve.

According to CCSO officials, the department's traffic division and Target Zero Units will be out in the Hollywood and West Ashley area on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

"The check points will be conducted near the intersections of Highway 165 and County Line Road and Henry Tecklenburg Drive near Savage Road," CCSO officials said.

A press release states the check points will begin at 6 p.m. and are expected to last several hours.

"Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic," authorities said.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.