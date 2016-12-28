End of the year murder numbers show upward trend in some areas

The number of murders have gone up for some Lowcountry cities in the 2016 year.

The highest number of murders for the 2016 year occurred in North Charleston, with 31 murders, including three that were deemed justifiable.

That figure is up by nine since 2015, when North Charleston had 22.

The city of Charleston saw a lower number of killings in 2016, down to 12.

On a county level, Charleston County remained consistent with nine murders, the same as 2015.

Berkeley County saw a 50 percent increase, with eight murders in 2016 compared to four in 2015.

