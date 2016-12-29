Stingrays Outduel Swamp Rabbits With 6-3 Win

Kelly Zajac (two goals, three assists) and Derek DeBlois (two goals, two assists) combined for nine total points as the South Carolina Stingrays (15-11-1-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-11-2-0) by a final score of 6-3 on Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.



The line of Zajac, DeBlois and Joe Devin starred for the Stingrays, factoring in on five of the six tallies for South Carolina, while goaltender Parker Milner made 23 saves to earn a victory for the second straight night.



After the Swamp Rabbits took an early lead in the first period on a power play goal by Bretton Cameron, South Carolina evened things up at 1-1 when Devin found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season. The tally, which came 12 seconds into a man-advantage opportunity for SC, had assists by Rob Flick and Zajac.



The score remained tied until forward Olivier Archambault notched his fourth of the season off a feed by Tim McGauley at 6:03 of the second period. Defenseman Alex Brooks registered his second career assist on the play as the Rays took a 2-1 lead.



1:03 later South Carolina opened up the game with a goal by Zajac that made it 3-1. The Winnipeg, Man. native’s first tally of the night came on a backhand from the front of the net at 7:06 with assists by both DeBlois and forward Steven McParland.



Then DeBlois scored his first of the game at 15:50 to force the lead to 4-1 with help from Zajac and Devin behind the net. The captain forced the turnover in deep and got the puck over to Zajac in the far corner. The forward feathered a pass right to the stick of DeBlois, who redirected it home.



24 seconds into the third, Zajac struck again for his second of the night after DeBlois got to a loose puck deep in the Swamp Rabbit end during 4-on-4 play. Defenseman Max Nicastro also picked up his 10th assist of the season on the goal.



After a goal by Greenville cut the lead to 5-2, DeBlois iced the game with an empty net goal from Zajac and defenseman Colton Saucerman at 17:28. Michael Turner had the final tally of the game for Greenville which made it 6-3 in the final minutes of the third.



Swamp Rabbits’ netminder Mackenzie Skapski made 23 saves in defeat. Both teams scored once on the man-advantage in the game with South Carolina finishing 1-for-4 and Greenville ending at 1-for-2.



South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve battle with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m.



