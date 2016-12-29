High School Basketball Scores (12/28)

Roundball Classic

Porter-Gaud 59 Greater Atlanta Christian 52 - The Cyclones improve to 11-3 and advance to the finals of their bracket. Aaron Nesmith had 19 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.

Roman Catholic 67 West Ashley 66 - Skylar Williams had 23 points and 7 rebounds but the Wildcats drop to 8-2.

James Island 55 North Charleston 53 F/OT - Starke Salmons had 16 points to lead the Trojans who improve to 6-2. Dashawn Murray led the Cougars with 14 as they fall to 5-4.

Metairie Park 51 Goose Creek 38

Northwood Academy 60 Wando 54 - Jamual Edmonson had 24 points for the Chargers who go to 14-4. The Warriors fall to 6-4

Pinewood Prep 53 Charleston Collegiate 50 - Brandon Miller had 22 points and 8 rebounds to help the Panthers go to 9-5. Charleston Collegiate falls to 5-6 despite 30 points from Shelby Grimes.

Modie Risher Classic

First Baptist 92 South Pointe 91 F/2OT

New Hempstead 53 Burke 48

Oceanside 68 White Knoll 54

Baptist Hill 52 St. John's 27

Berea 80, Summerville 65

Berkeley 61, Cross 45

Hanahan 66, St. John's Christian Academy 24

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eagle's Landing, Ga. 43, Colleton County 25

St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 43, Northwood Academy 42

Carolina (Battery) Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 26, St. John's 15

St. John's Christian Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 13

Semifinal

Palmetto Christian Academy 45, Academic Magnet 34

Trinity Byrnes School 56, Charleston Charter 44

Carolina (Coastal) Invitational

First Round

Goose Creek 61, Northview, Ga. 47

Carolina (Dunes) Invitational

First Round

Fort Dorchester 36, Sullivan North, Tenn. 18

James Island 56, Durham Academy, N.C. 49

R.B. Stall 38, David Crockett, Tenn. 36

Carolina (Harbor) Invitational

First Round

Pickerington N., Ohio 70, Summerville 22

Carolina (Island) Invitational

First Round

Wando 63, Jefferson, Ga. 45

Carolina (River) Invitational

First Round

Mountain Brook, Ala. 42, Ashley Ridge 28