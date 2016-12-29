High School Basketball Scores (12/28)

Porter-Gaud 59 Greater Atlanta Christian 52 - The Cyclones improve to 11-3 and advance to the finals of their bracket. Aaron Nesmith had 19 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.
Roman Catholic 67 West Ashley 66 - Skylar Williams had 23 points and 7 rebounds but the Wildcats drop to 8-2.
James Island 55 North Charleston 53 F/OT - Starke Salmons had 16 points to lead the Trojans who improve to 6-2. Dashawn Murray led the Cougars with 14 as they fall to 5-4.
Metairie Park 51 Goose Creek 38
Northwood Academy 60 Wando 54 - Jamual Edmonson had 24 points for the Chargers who go to 14-4. The Warriors fall to 6-4
Pinewood Prep 53 Charleston Collegiate 50 - Brandon Miller had 22 points and 8 rebounds to help the Panthers go to 9-5. Charleston Collegiate falls to 5-6 despite 30 points from Shelby Grimes.
First Baptist 92 South Pointe 91 F/2OT
New Hempstead 53 Burke 48
Oceanside 68 White Knoll 54
Baptist Hill 52 St. John's 27
Berea 80, Summerville 65
Berkeley 61, Cross 45
Hanahan 66, St. John's Christian Academy 24
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Eagle's Landing, Ga. 43, Colleton County 25
St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 43, Northwood Academy 42
Carolina (Battery) Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 26, St. John's 15
St. John's Christian Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 13
Semifinal
Palmetto Christian Academy 45, Academic Magnet 34
Trinity Byrnes School 56, Charleston Charter 44
Carolina (Coastal) Invitational
First Round
Goose Creek 61, Northview, Ga. 47
Carolina (Dunes) Invitational
First Round
Fort Dorchester 36, Sullivan North, Tenn. 18
James Island 56, Durham Academy, N.C. 49
R.B. Stall 38, David Crockett, Tenn. 36
Carolina (Harbor) Invitational
First Round
Pickerington N., Ohio 70, Summerville 22
Carolina (Island) Invitational
First Round
Wando 63, Jefferson, Ga. 45
Carolina (River) Invitational
First Round
Mountain Brook, Ala. 42, Ashley Ridge 28