Tigers Win Eighth Straight Game, Defeat UNCW 87-73

The Tiger basketball team matched its longest winning streak since the 2010-11 season with its eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday, 87-73 over UNC Wilmington in front of a near capacity crowd in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson moved to 10-2 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 11-2.

Jaron Blossomgame scored 20 points to lead the way for the Tigers, who featured five scorers in double figures. Avry Holmes (13), Elijah Thomas (12), Sidy Djitte (11) and Shelton Mitchell (10) also posted double digits. Mitchell led the attack offensively with six assists. Clemson shot a season-best 55.6 percent from the floor and was 25-30 (.833) at the free throw line as well. Wilmington was led by Denzel Ingram’s 20 points.

Clemson trailed 18-17 midway through the opening frame, but answered emphatically with a 10-0 run in less than two minutes of play. The run was punctuated by a three-point play from Blossomgame. Clemson had a flurry of exciting plays in the first half, highlighted by a fastbreak alley-oop from Holmes to Donte Grantham, following a long outlet pass from Thomas. The Tigers’ newest piece was a factor on both ends in the first half, scoring 10 points and adding a career-best five blocks to boot.

The second half saw the Tigers hit over 70 percent of their field goal attempts for the first several minutes, as the lead ballooned to as much as 24 on a long defensive rebound and full-court sprint from Marcquise Reed to the bucket. Reed finished with six points and six rebounds.



The Tigers begin ACC play on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Wake Forest. The Tigers and Demon Deacons’ opener will be televised by the regional sports network.