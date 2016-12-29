The Citadel falls in SoCon opener to UNC Greensboro

The Citadel men’s basketball team fell to UNCG in the Southern Conference opener inside McAlister Field House on Wednesday night 95-87. The Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers but were unable to fight back into the game after falling down early.

UNCG (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) came out hot and never slowed down in the contest, shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and 57.9 percent from three point land for the game. The Spartans raced out to a 14-3 lead in the first four minutes of the game, pushing their lead to as many as 21, before taking a 49-31 lead into the halftime break.

UNCG continued their hot shooting in the second half as they drilled a three less than 30 seconds in but the Spartans got into some foul trouble early in the second frame, allowing The Citadel (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) to claw back into the game.

With 15:08 remaining in the second half, Preston Parks hit a three-pointer and then one free throw to pull the Bulldogs within 11 but the Spartans responded with a run and pushed their lead back to 20. The Citadel continued to try and chip away at the lead but the closest they were able to get was eight after Parks made a layup with five seconds remaining in the game.

The 32 points marked a new career-high for Parks as he finished with four treys and went eight-of-10 from the charity stripe. It also marked the sixth 20-point game of the season for the freshman who is averaging 14.6 points per game this year.

Four other Bulldogs finished in double figures for head coach Duggar Baucom including Zane Najdawi who finished with 13. The sophomore’s layup with 6:05 remaining marked his 10th double digit game of the season. Kaelon Harris and Warren Sledge each chipped in 12 points and Quayson Williams finished with 11. Williams continued his streak of hitting at least one three-pointer in every game, sinking a trey at the 5:37 mark in the first half.

The Bulldogs hit the road for two straight games as they travel to Furman and Wofford. Tip against the Paladins on Dec. 31 is set for 12 p.m. and The Citadel wraps up the road trip with a 7 p.m. tip at Wofford on Jan. 2. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN3 with live stats available at CitadelSports.com.