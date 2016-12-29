Police searching for two women wanted for passing counterfeit checks across Lowcountry

Greeleyville police are searching for two women accused of passing counterfeit checks and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

Synquis Mechelle Oaks, 28; and Susie Loretta Thomas, 44, are wanted in connection with an incident at a Greeleyville convenience store on July 1, according to Greeleyville Police Lt. Tyrone York.

Police say both women cashed checks from what they claimed was their place of employment, Morningstar of Georgetown. But the convenience store owner later learned that the checks he cashed were counterfeit, the incident report states. The business's human resource officer claimed the women do not work for the company and those checks had not been in use in years, the report states.

York says the pair has used false addresses, including an abandoned home in Dorchester County and have attempted to use counterfeit checks in the Mount Pleasant area.

Oaks is 4'11" and weighs 140 pounds. Thomas is 5'4" and weighs 202 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Greeleyville Police Department at 843-426-2114.

