Patriots Point invites guests to "Pay What You Can" to open the new year

Patriots Point is making admission affordable for everyone on the opening weekend of the new year.

The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is once again holding it's "Pay What You Can" weekend Jan. 7 and 8, 2017. For the sixth year, the museum is inviting guests to come enjoy the museum at whatever admission price they can afford. The museum is waiving the standard admission and $5 parking fees.

“After the holidays, many families want to get out and spend time with each other but may have spent too much at Christmas and funds are tight,” Executive Director Mac Burdette said in a statement.

Admission tickets include the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey destroyer, USS Clamagore submarine, Medal of Honor Museum and the Vietnam Experience Exhibit. Admission is always waived for all military in uniform and children younger than six.

The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

