Man out on bond in shooting at Charleston club

A man accused in a shooting outside a Charleston gentlemen's club is out on bond.

Douglas Lee Hildebrand faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.

He was arrested on Dec. 22 in connection with a shooting on Dec. 2 in the parking lot of the Silver Slipper Gentlemen's Club on Pittsburg Avenue.

A bouncer at the club flagged down officers at approximately 2:38 a.m. to report a man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head and unresponsive in his vehicle, which was revving at the time, an incident report states.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, the report states.

A witness told detectives there was a verbal argument between two men in the parking lot that matched the descriptions of Hildebrand and the victim.

Police say Hildebrand's vehicle, a white pickup truck, was parked next to the victim's vehicle. Police spotted three bullet holes in the victim's vehicle, an affidavit states.

Surveillance video shows the two men had some sort of interaction with each other between approximately 2:25 a.m. and 2:29 a.m., then shows Hildebrand driving away at approximately 2:29 a.m., the affidavit states. Detectives say the club's bouncer entered the parking lot within seconds of Hildebrand's vehicle leaving and heard no gunshots but within about five minutes located the victim in his vehicle.

Court records show a judge set bail at $50,000 for the attempted murder charge and $15,000 for the weapon charge.

There is no immediate word on the victim's condition or a court date for Hildebrand.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.