N. Charleston police searching for two men in overnight armed robbery

Two men robbed a North Charleston store early Thursday morning, police say.

Police responded at 12:09 a.m. to the South Allen Market on South Allen Drive on a report of an armed robbery, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief David Cheatle.

A store employee told police the two men entered the store with guns and took a safe containing approximately $4,300 and also took $100 from the cash register.

Police say surveillance footage shows two men enter the store brandishing silver and black semi-automatic handguns.

Police say the first man was wearing black pants, black shoes, black gloves, a black hooded jacket and a black bandana around his face and is approximately 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds.

The second man, who went behind the counter, was wearing black pants, black shoes, black gloves, a camouflage hooded jacket, and a red bandana around his face, and is approximately 5'10" and 180 pounds, police say.

Police canvassed the surrounding area and found a $20.00 bill outside the store, but no video cameras were present on that side of the building. Police also found fresh tire tracks in the grass and several footprints in the area.

Video showed a white newer model four-door truck with chrome rims enter from S. Allen Drive and turn down Sorentrue Avenue out of camera view, the incident report states. Police say the subjects are shown coming around the corner of that business less than a minute later. The vehicle was not shown on video leaving the area and it appeared the vehicle continued down Sorentrue Avenue, police say.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of a maroon sedan spotted leaving the area as officers arrived. The driver failed to stop for blue lights and siren, leading to a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle struck a tree. The driver was arrested on multiple charges but police say he was not connected with the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

