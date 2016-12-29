Man arrested on multiple charges after early-morning police chase

A Johns Island man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing his car.

Eric Brown, 26, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension - third offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol and a violation of the habitual offender act, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief David Cheatle.

Police attempted to stop Brown's car as they investigated a nearby armed robbery on South Allen Drive shortly after midnight on Thursday, Cheatle said.

Brown failed to stop for blue lights, leading police on a high-speed chase down Kent Avenue, Acabee Road, and Bailey Drive before crashing into a tree on Kent Avenue, the incident report states.

After securing Brown, officers found a 9mm Taurus Pistol lying in the floorboard of the driver's side of the maroon sedan Brown was driving, the report states. Police say the gun contained one bullet loaded in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine.

Brown was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

