SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Allendale

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an exchange of gunfire between a man and an Allendale police officer.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning as a man who was running from the wreckage of a stolen truck exchanged gunfire with the officer, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry.

There is no dash cam footage of the shooting, Berry said.

SLED agents will conduct interviews with the officers and others as part of their investigation. SLED investigates officer-involved shootings at the request of the agency involved in such an incident.

The agency will prepare a report and present its findings to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Wednesday morning's shooting is the 41st officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2016 and the first of the year involving the Allendale Police Department, Berry said.

In 2015, there were 48 officer-involved shootings and none of them involved Allendale police, he said.

