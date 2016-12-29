Stingrays trade Alex Gacek to Orlando

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced Thursday that forward Alex Gacek has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears as future considerations from an earlier deal originally announced on Nov. 8.



The 23-year-old appeared in 19 games for South Carolina this season, scoring 12 points (eight goals, four assists).



The Hampton, N.H. native is in his rookie year after playing four seasons of college hockey at Miami University.



South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve battle with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m.