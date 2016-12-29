State to get $65M in federal aid to rebuild after Matthew

South Carolina will get an additional $65 million in federal aid to help the state rebuild after Hurricane Matthew.



The State newspaper of Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2hzFEPJ ) the Department of Housing and Urban Development grant is part of a $2.3 billion nationwide package for states hit hard this year by natural disasters.



The federal agency has not yet given instructions for how and where the money can be used.



Gov. Nikki Haley's office estimates the hurricane caused nearly $341 million in damage to public property in October. The damage to private homes and businesses was unknown.



More than 47,000 residents applied for federal aid. A fraction of those received help totaling $35.7 million.



The federal agency also provided $157 million for rebuilding from the October 2015 historic rainfall and flooding.



