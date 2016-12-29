Firework safety: Things to know before starting the new year off with a bang

New Years Eve celebrations are in the works throughout the Lowcountry. For many people, that means shooting off celebratory fireworks to bring in the new year.

However, there are some things you should know before you head to the fireworks stand and load up on all your favorite illuminations.

Each county and municipality has its own laws when it comes to setting off personal fireworks. Here is a list of some areas where it is legal and illegal to set off fireworks:

Illegal

City of Charleston

Folly Beach

Isle of Palms

Sullivan's Island

Legal

Berkeley County

Charleston County

Dorchester County

Mount Pleasant

Moncks Corner

North Charleston

Summerville

There are also safety concerns you need to be aware of.

“All fuses are supposed to burn for four seconds, so light everything on the ground. Don’t hold it in your hand when you burn it, you never know when there could be a misfire. Make sure everything is out before you approach it,” Kevin Carpenter with Fireworks Masters said.

He also said that you should always clean up your messes after shooting them off and be mindful of your neighbors.

It’s also wise to have a bucket of water or a garden hose handy is important to make sure no fires break out when shooting off fireworks.

Another good thing to remember is to only light off one firework at a time, that way you can make sure each firework is out before lighting a second one.

It can take up to 15 minutes for some fireworks to be completely extinguished, so it’s always better to keep on the safe side when lighting them off.

