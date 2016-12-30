High School Basketball Scores (12/29)

Boys Basketball

Roundball Classic

Burlington 53, Porter-Gaud 45 - ?The Cyclones fall in the finals of their bracket despite 17 points and 9 rebounds from Aaron Nesmith. Porter-Gaud falls to 11-4.

West Ashley 52, Etowah 42 - Skylar Williams had 28 points to help the Wildcats move to 9-2

Northwood Academy 60, James Island 40 - Jamaul Edmonson had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Chargers improve to 15-4. The Trojans drop to 6-3.

Metairie Park 63, Pinewood Prep 53 - Jalen Slawson and Tyler Garvin each had 16 but the Panthers fall to 9-6.

Wando 52, North Charleston 41 - Ty Buncum led the Warriors with 18 points as the Warriors move to 7-4. The Cougars drop to 5-5.

Goose Creek 59, Charleston Collegiate 48 - The Gators move to 8-2 with the victory. Charleston Collegiate falls to 5-7 despite 18 points from Keegan Boone.

Modie Risher Classic

?First Baptist 72, New Hampstead 61 - The Hurricanes take the title at the Modie Risher Classic.

Berkeley 63, May River 34

Colleton County 76, Saluda 47

Georgetown 55, Cross 41

Kings Mountain, N.C. 89, R.B. Stall 55

Summerville 76, Chesnee 41

White Knoll 56, St. John's 44

Girls Basketball

Bishop England 70, Beaufort 36

Georgetown 45, Northwood Academy 44

T.L. Hanna 56, Summerville 39

West Ashley 62, Marlboro County 51

Goose Creek 62, Nansemond River, Va. 49