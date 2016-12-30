Authorities identify man killed in McClellanville shooting

Authorities have identified a man who died following an early Friday morning shooting in McClellanville.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 800 block of Burgin Road, off Highway 17 and Seven Mile Road, just after midnight.

When deputies responded to the scene, they saw a crowd gathering around an SUV with the victim lying on the ground.

A report states investigators found bullet holes in the front of the windshield of the SUV.

EMS crews responded to the victim who was found to be deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

