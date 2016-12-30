Deputies still looking for answers on block party shooting victim's 22nd birthday

More than two years later, deputies are still looking for suspects in the shooting death of Ariel Morgan.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Friday would have been Morgan's 22nd birthday. The young woman's life was cut short by gunfire at a block party in Moncks Corner on June 7, 2014.

A total of $11,000 is being offered — $10,000 from CrimeStoppers and $1,000 donated privately — for information that leads to the identity, arrest and conviction of person(s) involved.

"We're still hoping for justice," Ariel's mother Kendra Morgan-Stevens said. "Unfortunately, the murder has been unsolved due to the 'no snitch code'."

Morgan-Stevens gathered with family and friends at Folly Beach Pier Friday to remember Ariel and commemorate her daughter's 22nd birthday.

"I feel hurt too that no one has come forward," Morgan-Stevens said. "You can't put this all on the sheriff's office that the murder hasn't been solved. You have to also blame the community out there."

Sheriff Duane Lewis said he would make the unsolved killing a top priority when he took office in 2015. At the time, Lewis said he was surprised no one had come forward with information when more than 800 people were at the party.

He believes someone that attended the event knows something.

"You know who you are, you saw what happened, just come forward and let's give the family some closure," Lewis said.

Investigators said Friday they believe someone at the party knows who is responsible for Ariel's death. According to the sheriff's office, several people have come forward in the past month as investigators actively searching for any information that can piece together the puzzle.

