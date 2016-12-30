Quantcast

FEMA provides more than 1.1 million in counseling funds for hurricane victims

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Stress, anxiety and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. So, in addition to offering loans to rebuild and repair homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving South Carolina a mental health grant. 

According to a news release from Beaufort County Government, FEMA has awarded the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) a grant for more than $1.1 million for crisis counseling for hurricane survivors.
 
The Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) will allow SCDMH to hire and train people locally to provide free, short-term crisis counseling to hurricane survivors who may be experiencing emotional difficulties following the Hurricane Matthew.
 
If you or someone you know is suffering from hurricane-related stress or anxiety, call the 24-hour Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. This support service is confidential. Multilingual operators are available.

