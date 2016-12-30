Quantcast

Hiring event to be held in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Job seekers in a variety of fields are encouraged to attend a hiring event happening the first week of January.

Trace Staffing is hiring office staff and warehouse workers during a hiring event.  Details can be found below. 

Trace Staffing Hiring Event
Tuesday, January 3, 9 a.m - 10 a.m.
Dorchester County Adult Education  
1325-A Boone Hill Road, Summerville
Positions: Accountants, IT, Machinists, Quality Inspectors, Assemblers, Warehouse, and Dock workers. 

To apply, bring your resume and come prepared for an interview.

 More information is available at www.scworks.org, job order #684615.

