Hiring event to be held in Summerville

Job seekers in a variety of fields are encouraged to attend a hiring event happening the first week of January.

Trace Staffing is hiring office staff and warehouse workers during a hiring event. Details can be found below.



Trace Staffing Hiring Event

Tuesday, January 3, 9 a.m - 10 a.m.

Dorchester County Adult Education

1325-A Boone Hill Road, Summerville

Positions: Accountants, IT, Machinists, Quality Inspectors, Assemblers, Warehouse, and Dock workers.



To apply, bring your resume and come prepared for an interview.

More information is available at www.scworks.org, job order #684615.

