Boyfriend arrested for woman's murder in North Charleston

Authorities have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was found shot to death on a North Charleston sidewalk Friday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 51-year-old Bernard Mackey and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Mackey's arrest stems from the death of 38-year-old Quadeedrah Clinton who died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin.

Clinton was pronounced dead at the scene, Martin said.

Deputy Chief David Cheatle said officers responded to the 1800 block of Iris Street just before 6 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive person who was found on the sidewalk.

According to a police report, Mackey lives at an apartment in that location.

“I looked down the sidewalk and saw a body lying on the ground,” said Christopher Harrison, of North Charleston. Harrison said he recognized the woman. “I told my friend to check her pulse, put his finger in front of her nose. He put his finger in front of her nose and he said, 'Chris, she’s dead.'”

“I regret everything that happened,” said Anthony Witherspoon, who said he is the victim’s cousin.

Witherspoon said his cousin was staying with her boyfriend and they would argue a lot.

“[Last night] I told her, 'Cuz, come on in the house with me and y’all stop,'” Witherspoon said. “'Just come on in the house.' She said, 'I’m not.' Okay, I love you. Are y’all okay? She said, 'We okay, we fine.'”

Another neighbor says Clinton and several other people were hanging out, having some drinks last night.

One man said everything seemed fine when he went to bed.

"We had a good time,” said Samuel Coakley, of North Charleston. “There wasn't no problem.

Witherspoon said it wasn’t until early this morning when Harrison and Coakley knocked on his door that he found out his cousin was dead.

“She had no problem, she gets along with everyone,” Witherspoon said. “Now she’s gone. Gone!”

"She was an outgoing person,” Harrison added. “She was a person who protects herself. And I hope they can come to a conclusion to what happened."

