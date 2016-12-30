Charleston's tourism industry preparing for solar eclipse in 2017

As if Charleston needed another reason to be considered a top tourist destination, the city is adding total solar eclipse to the list.

The Holy City finds itself at the end of the narrow path of an eclipse that crosses the United States on August 21, 2017. The moon will completely block out the sun in Charleston for about a minute at 2:48 p.m.

The Wentworth Mansion in downtown Charleston has sold out of a special reservation package for that day, capitalizing on the interest in the upcoming total solar eclipse. The four-day package included a stargazing session with a local astronomer, an eclipse sail, helicopter ride and more for $2755. Eleven packages were offered. HarbourView Inn is also offering an exclusive rooftop viewing with a College of Charleston Astronomy professor.

The Charleston Visitor's Bureau is already counting down the days.

This will be the first time a total solar eclipse has crossed the country in almost a century, according to eclipse2017.org. On June 8, 1918, a total solar eclipse cut a path from Washington state all the way to Florida. The last total eclipse in the continental U.S. was Feb. 26, 1979 and it won't happen again until 2024.

NASA's eclipse website includes an interactive map showing the path. It allows you to pinpoint your location to see the exact times the partial and solar eclipse will begin and end. According to the path, a stretch between Awendaw and McClellanville will offer the longest period of the total eclipse at about two minutes and 40 seconds.

Anyone planning to view the total solar eclipse should take the necessary eye safety precautions. The sun should only be viewed through special solar filters until the moment of complete and total eclipse.

