Officers search for suspect after Summerville bank robbery

A surveillance photo of the suspect in the bank Friday. (Source: Summerville Police)

Summerville officers are investigating after the First Palmetto Bank on North Main Street was robbed.

Chief Jon Rogers with the Summerville Police Department says a man went in around 9:30 a.m. Friday, demanded money and was able to leave with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was described as thin and about six-feet-tall.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the scene was still active and ongoing, Rogers said.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.