Officers search for suspect after Summerville bank robbery

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: Steve Strohm) (Source: Steve Strohm)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Summerville officers are investigating after the First Palmetto Bank on North Main Street was robbed.

Chief Jon Rogers with the Summerville Police Department says a man went in around 9:30 a.m. Friday, demanded money and was able to leave with an undetermined amount of cash. 

The suspect was described as thin and about six-feet-tall. 

Just before 10:30 a.m., the scene was still active and ongoing, Rogers said.

