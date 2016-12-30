JetBlue flight diverted to Charleston for medical incident

A JetBlue flight bound for Florida made a medical-related stop at Charleston International Airport Friday.

Flight 959, from Hartford, CT, was bound for Fort Lauderdale when a medical incident was reported on board, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

The flight landed in Charleston at approximately 11 a.m. and was met by medical personnel. The flight then continued to Fort Lauderdale, the spokesperson said.

The nature of the medical incident is not clear and no information has been released on the condition of the person involved.

