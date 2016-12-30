Charleston police searching for missing W. Ashley woman

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are looking for a missing 50-year-old West Ashley woman.

Police say Joan Schultz was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Smith Street in downtown Charleston.

She's described as a white female, 5'6", 230 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

"Schultz was last seen driving a red Nissan Versa (SC tag IKL523)," CPD officials said.

If you have any information you are asked to call on the on duty central detective at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.