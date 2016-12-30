Quantcast

Authorities investigating armed robbery on Johns Island - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities investigating armed robbery on Johns Island

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Johns Island Friday afternoon. 

Authorities say the victim was robbed in the area of Bozo Lane near Main Road at 2:35 p.m. 

"The victim was robbed at gunpoint of $75.00 and the investigation is ongoing at this time by Charleston Police Detectives," CPD officials said. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly