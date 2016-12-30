Dorchester Co. deputies conducting safety check points during New Year holiday

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office will be conducting safety check points throughout the county during the New Year holiday.

Check points will be conducted at the following areas and dates:

• December 30th Embassy Drive and Celebrity Drive.

• December 31st Wallace- Ackerman Drive.

• January 1st Hwy 61 near Ashley River Drive.



"Deputies with the Traffic Unit and Target Zero will also be conducting DUI and other traffic enforcement throughout the county in attempts to reduce traffic accidents," DCSO officials said.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging drivers to drive safe and to wear their seat belts not only during the holidays but throughout the year.

The safety check points are in conjunction with the Highway Patrol and the St. George Police Department in efforts to reduce traffic collisions and fatalities.

