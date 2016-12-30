W. Ashley cat shot by bow and arrow will not need leg amputation

A cat that was shot by a bow and arrow in West Ashley will not need a leg amputation, according to a veterinarian that is treating the cat.

On Friday night, officials with Veterinary Specialty Care reported that "Goldie" the cat had his broken leg surgically repaired.

"The damage to the nerves appeared to be minimal so the fracture was fixed in a two hour procedure performed by Dr. Mike Schlicksup," a press release stated.

According to officials, Goldie is expected to stay at their center for the next 7 to 10 days as he begins the recovery process.

"We are hopeful he makes a complete recovery and regains full use of the leg," officials said.

Meanwhile, a reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever shot Goldie who was rescued by his owner's daughter.

A spokesperson with Coastal Pain Care said Thursday it is offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

Charleston police responded to the home of Carolyn Ricker, Goldie's owner, who said the cat ran into drain pipes near a ditch after being shot with a bow and arrow, according to an incident report.

Ricker said she saw a bow protruding from the cat's leg, but police say the arrow fell out and was retrieved by Ricker's daughter who eventually got the cat out from under their home.

Police are examining the arrow for evidence.

Goldie suffered a half-inch wound, said DeDe Tyler, who assisted the cat owner's daughter with the rescue.

Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said Thursday Goldie's medical bills will be paid for by Caitlyn’s Anti-Cruelty Fund, named in honor of the Staffordshire Terrier Mix found in 2015 with electrical tape wound so tightly around her muzzle that veterinarians initially feared most of her tongue would have to be amputated. Caitlyn made what one of her doctors described as a "really amazing" recovery and appeared in 2017's Charleston Animal Society calendar.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting of Goldie.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

