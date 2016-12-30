Goose Creek PD searching for suspect, woman of interest after CVS armed robbery

Goose Creek police are still searching for a suspect following an armed robbery on Dec 30.

Police announced on Tuesday, that they were also looking for a woman who is possibly connected to the robbery.

"The Goose Creek Police Department would also like help identifying the white female that entered the store directly behind the suspect. We believe she may be able to assist with the investigation of this case." police said.

Authorities say the incident happened at the CVS on St. James Avenue, at approximately 7:15 p.m.

"The subject was armed when he entered the pharmacy and demanded to know where the narcotics were located." Lieutenant Thomas Hill said.

According to police, an unidentified male subject armed with a handgun robbed the CVS and fled out the rear door.

"A police K9 lost the suspect track on the far side of a wooded area behind the store," GCPD officials said.

A report states there were several 911 calls received about the incident at 7:26 p.m.

"The first officer arrived at 7:27 pm," authorities said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Residents reported multiple officers on scene, as well as police tape around the CVS entrance.

Video from the scene of the Goose Creek armed robbery @Live5News pic.twitter.com/9tr1pRoAwm — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) December 31, 2016

