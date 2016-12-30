Ft. Dorchester's Joyner Names Top 5 College Choices

Dakereon Joyner, one of the biggest high school football prospects in the last decade, has narrowed his college choices down to five schools he announced on Twitter Friday night.

The quarterback, who said in a statement that he's received 26 scholarship offers, has listed his top 5 as Louisville, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Clemson, which had long been considered the favorite to land Joyner, did not make the final five. He announced earlier this month he was no longer considering the Tigers after they got a commitment from the top quarterback prospect in the country from the class of 2018, Trevor Lawrence of Georgia.

Joyner has said he'll announce his final decision in June on Father's Day.

He's coming off a junior season that saw him earn Gatorade state Player of the Year honors after throwing for over 3600 yards and 44 touchdowns and adding almost 1100 yards rushing with 12 more scores.