Emergency crews extinguish Moncks Corner house fire

Source: Justin Tucker Source: Justin Tucker
MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews extinguished a house fire in Moncks Corner Friday night. 

Officials with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department say it happened at a single story house on Waterfront Drive. 

No injuries were reported.

It took crews about 30 to 45 minutes to put the fire out. 

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. 

