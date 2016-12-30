Mother warns against impaired driving after losing 7-year-old daughter

Much of the Lowcountry is now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.More >>
The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office is holding four town hall meetings this week to present its Hurricane Matthew action plan and obtain public feedback.More >>
Two people are dead and one man is being charged with murder following a double shooting Sunday night on Hilton Head Island.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
The Charleston Design Review Board is moving forward with site plans for a retail center and apartment complex for the West Ashley Circle area. However Design plans are still in the works for both sites and construction can begin only after design approval which could take some time. The apartment complex is farther along in the approval process. Brandy Brown lives in West Ashley. "I like West Ashley it's a good neighborhood," Brown said. It's...More >>
