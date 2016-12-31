Stingrays' Saucerman Heads To Hershey

The South Carolina Stingrays’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hershey Bears, have announced the signing of defenseman Colton Saucerman to a professional tryout contract Saturday.



Saucerman, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo. had five assists in 15 games with the Rays during 2016-17. The blueliner joined the team late last season after finishing his collegiate career with Northeastern University and had four points (one goal, three assists) in four regular season games before appearing in 15 playoff contests and tallying two goals and six assists.



The defenseman ended his NCAA career with the Huskies in March after helping to lead the team to its first Hockey East title since 1988 and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The 5-foot-9, 191 pound skater finished his career with Northeastern after 140 games with 64 points (20 goals, 44 assists).



Prior to his time in the NCAA, Saucerman played three seasons of junior hockey with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). He also made his mark in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Des Moines Buccaneers, Dubuque Fighting Saints and Lincoln Stars. In 126 total junior games, Saucerman had 54 points.



South Carolina is home Saturday night to cap off the 2016 year as they host the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.



