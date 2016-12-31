Overturned dump truck blocks lanes on Bees Ferry Road

A dump truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Saturday after a crash involving two other vehicles caused the truck to land on its side, blocking lanes on Bees Ferry Road.

Dispatchers say the Charleston County Sheriff's Office was called to the road near the Hunt Club neighborhood entrance just before 4 p.m. to find the overturned dump truck with debris spilled on the street.

Two motorcyclists were hit by the debris, deputies say.

The dump truck was blocking all lanes northbound on Bees Ferry. Crews worked to remove the debris and return the dump truck to an upright position for several hours.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.