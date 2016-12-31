Quantcast

Motorcyclist injured in New Year's Eve crash

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers are working to determine the cause of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. 

The Charleston Police Department responded to the accident at the Glenn McConnell and Mary Ader intersection around 4 p.m on New Year's Eve. 

The motorcyclist was taken to MUSC with minor injuries, an official with the police department says.

