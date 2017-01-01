Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston early Sunday morning.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 21-year-old Emory Sharod Lewis died as a result of the shooting on Dorchester Road.

NCPD officials say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Dorchester Road in front of Andrews Discount Store at 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found one male victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at (843) 822-1132 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

