Coroner identifies passenger killed in drunk driving accident in W. Ashley

Authorities have identified the passenger killed in a drunk driving accident in West Ashley early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner's Office say 23-year-old Charles Cameron Cox from the Charleston area died at 2:19 a.m. at MUSC from blunt force injuries.

Friends reported that Cox was a quarterback at Ashely Ridge High School.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has charged 23-year-old Lorenzo Jaquane Baker of Moncks Corner with felony DUI resulting in death.

At 1:22 a.m., deputies responded to a single car collision on Ashley River Road near Wappoo Road.

Responding deputies reported finding a beer can on the floorboard of the driver's side and an empty beer box inside the car.

A report states Baker was in and out of consciousness as he spoke to a deputy.

The deputy said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Baker and advised him that he was under arrest.

CCSO officials said the accident began when a white Buick Park Avenue was traveling northbound on Ashley River Road at a high rate of speed.

"The vehicle slid across on coming lanes and struck a tree stump in front of the Ashley Oaks Plaza," CCSO officials said.

A report states both the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

"The passenger later succumbed to his injuries," authorities said.

The driver, Baker, was subsequently charged and had a bond hearing Sunday morning.

