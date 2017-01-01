Red Cross assisting Lowcountry family after Hanahan house fire

Volunteers with the Red Cross are helping a family whose home was damaged by fire in Hanahan Sunday morning.

According to Red Cross officials, the fire happened on Sedgefield Drive.

A report states Hanahan and North Charleston fire departments responded to the fire.

Officials with Hanahan Fire and EMS say crews responded around 5:46 a.m. and the cause of the fire appears to be a space heater.

"The Red Cross is helping 2 adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items," officials said.

The Red Cross released the following information:

Each year around the holidays the Red Cross and partners see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires and candle fires are four times as likely to occur. When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.

