Family displaced after house fire in Moncks Corner

A family of five was displaced following a fire in Moncks Corner early Sunday morning.

Red Cross officials say the fire was on Cane Gully Road.

According to the Red Cross, the Cordesville Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Red Cross is providing the family, two adults and three children, with food, clothing and temporary lodging, along with comfort kits.

"The victims were also given referrals to partner agencies to help with their long-term recovery," Red Cross officials said."Home fires continue to be the greatest disaster threat in the United States. In 2016, in South Carolina, the Red Cross helped more than 6,500 individuals who were affected by home fires."

To help people who have been affected by home fires, call 843-764-2323 or visit www.redcross.org/lowcountrysc.

