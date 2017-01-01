Lowcountry hospitals welcome first babies of 2017

At Trident Medical Center, Nathan and Brandy Summers were the proud parents of Noah Summers who was born at 3:14 p.m. (Source: Trident Medical Center)

Hospitals throughout the Lowcountry are announcing New Year's Day babies.

Roper St. Francis officials say the first baby born in Charleston this year, a girl named Dove, was delivered at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital at 12:52 a.m.

"Parents Michael and Diane had a due date of Dec. 31, and they chose not to know the gender of their baby prior to delivery," Roper officials said."They were watching Clemson play Ohio State when they realized it was time to go to the hospital."

“We didn’t plan on having a baby on New Year’s Day,” said Michael. “The fact that this little girl decided to show up today is very special.”

According to officials, Dove had the pleasure of meeting her 2-year-old brother at the hospital, who flew in wearing a Batman cape and gave her a sloppy kiss – and her very own Batman onesie.

"Michael and Diane said they are looking forward to parenting the newest addition to their family," Roper officials said.

Officials with Summerville Medical Center say staff also welcomed a baby boy into the world in 2017.

According to officials, Jacoby Nathaniel James Smith was born to parents Kindle Perez and James Smith at 1:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 ¾ inches long.

Officials at Trident say Summers weighed in at 9 pounds and 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

"As it turns out, the baby's three-year-old brother was born on Thanksgiving day," Trident officials said.

