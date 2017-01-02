Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 17)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Injured Reserve. The Summerville alum finishes with 66 catches for 964 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle, 1 sack and 1 TFL in a 27-10 win over Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum finishes with 49 tackles, 8 sacks, 7 TFL and 15 pass deflections.

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 37-27 win over San Diego. The Beaufort alum finishes with 61 tackles, 1 interception, 1 TFL and 11 pass deflections.

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Did not play in a 35-14 loss to New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum finishes with 53 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started in a 30-10 win over Buffalo

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Injured reserve. The Ft. Dorchester alum finishes with 6 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 TFL and 2 sacks.

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 7 carries for 18 yards and 2 catches for 8 yards in a 44-6 win over Los Angeles. The Berkeley alum has 34 rushes for 96 yards, 12 catches for 85 yards and 10 kick returns for 163 yards.

Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit Lions - Did not have a tackle in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. The Beaufort alum finishes with 28 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 pass deflection and 4.5 sacks.

Bruce Ellington, WR, San Francisco 49ers - Injured reserve

Edmond Robinson, LB, Minnesota Vikings - Did not play in a 38-10 win over Chicago. The St. John's alum finishes with 2 tackles this season