Judge sets bond for Charleston attorney arrested on DUI, drug charges

A judge set bond for a prominent Charleston-area attorney arrested early Monday morning on charges of DUI and possession of cocaine.

Mark Peper, 38, was arrested on charges of DUI, possession of cocaine first offense and open container, according to Charleston County jail records. He was booked at 1:44 a.m., jail records state.

A bond court judge set a $2,262 personal recognizance bond for the DUI charge, a $2,000 PR bond for the cocaine charge and a $258 PR bond for the open container charge Monday morning.

Deputies stopped Peper near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 162 in Charleston County after observing his vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and failing to stay in its lane, according to an incident report. Deputies say they detected the odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle and said he had "glassy eyes and a blank gaze" and was "mumbling incoherent statements."

Peper refused to take a field sobriety test, deputies say.

The deputy found an open bottle of beer in his vehicle and located a folded dollar bill in the right coin pocket of Peper's jeans, the report states. The dollar bill contained a white powdery substance that field-tested presumptive for the presence of cocaine, the report states. The total amount of cocaine found was 0.1 grams, deputies say.

Deputies say he "spontaneously uttered several times that he was wearing his brother's pants," the report states.

He also refused to provide a breath sample for a blood-alcohol test, the report states. As a result, deputies say his driver's license was seized and suspended.

Peper served as a legal analyst during Live 5 News coverage of the trial of Michael Slager, the North Charleston police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of motorist Walter Scott.

