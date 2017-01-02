Judge sets bond for Charleston attorney arrested on DUI, drug charges

Strong storms may bring damaging winds and large hailstones to the Lowcountry Wednesday.More >>
Strong storms may bring damaging winds and large hailstones to the Lowcountry Wednesday.More >>
A Summerville woman has been accused of murder, and her husband is being charged as an accessory after-the-fact.More >>
A Summerville woman has been accused of murder, and her husband is being charged as an accessory after-the-fact.More >>
Lowcountry schools are beginning to announce early dismissals ahead of possibly severe storms Wednesday.More >>
Lowcountry schools are beginning to announce early dismissals ahead of possibly severe storms Wednesday.More >>
A new threat of severe weather returns Wednesday, this time with two windows of severe weather possible.More >>
A new threat of severe weather returns Wednesday, this time with two windows of severe weather possible.More >>
A Ladson man is facing charges after deputies say he set a woman on fire Tuesday morning.More >>
A Ladson man is facing charges after deputies say he set a woman on fire Tuesday morning.More >>