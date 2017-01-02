Parade celebrates anniversary of Emancipation Proclamation

A parade Monday morning will commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The historic document, signed by President Abraham Lincoln as a war measure on Jan. 1, 1863, declared all persons held as slaves in the United States to be free.

The annual parade begins at 11 a.m. at Burke High School and travels throughout downtown Charleston, ending at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

A church service will follow at 12: 30 p.m. at Bible Way Baptist church at 2019 Savage Road in Charleston.

The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order intended to change the federal legal status of more than 3 million slaves in portions of the South, but it largely did not take effect until states that had been part of the Confederacy returned to the Union.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.