USC's Thornwell To Return To Game Action Wednesday At Georgia

University of South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been reinstated to full playing status and will be available for Carolina’s SEC opener at Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin announced on Monday. Thornwell was suspended on Dec. 4, 2016, as a result of a violation of athletic department policy. After a review of the situation by Martin and athletics director Ray Tanner, it was determined that Thornwell met the necessary requirements to return to game action.



“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” Martin said. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”



South Carolina (10-3) begins SEC play when it travels to Georgia on Wednesday. Tip time versus the Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum with the matchup to be broadcast on ESPNU.



